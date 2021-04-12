Blueger notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Blueger helped out on the opening goal by Colton Sceviour just 2:35 into the first period. The 26-year-old Blueger missed 13 games with an upper-body injury, but he ended up seeing 13:44 of ice time Sunday as Frederick Gaudreau left the contest with a lower-body injury. Blueger is up to 16 points, 30 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-9 rating through 29 outings and should remain in a bottom-six role now that he's healthy.