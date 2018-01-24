Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl: Registers assist versus Hurricanes
Kuhnhackl garnered an assist in Tuesday's tilt with Carolina.
Kuhnhackl's helper ended an eight-game pointless streak that dated back to Jan. 4. Perhaps it's telling that the winger logged 14:16 of ice time versus the Canes, which is well above his season average (10:23). The 25-year-old's spot in the lineup won't come easy, as he will need to continue to stave off Ryan Reaves -- and the threat of call-ups -- for regular minutes.
