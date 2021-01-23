Kuhnhackl (shoulder) has been sent to Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnhackl was in training camp with the Islanders on a professional tryout and will continue to rehabilitate his shoulder at Bridgeport. When he is deemed healthy, Kuhnhackl could be called back up by the Islanders to provide depth on offense, but he is unlikely to have a regular role for the Isles.