Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Seeing regular playing time again
Kuhnhackl is in the lineup for the third time in the last four games for the Islanders on Friday.
Kuhnhackl had been a healthy scratch for six straight games before being given another chance to earn more playing time. The truth is, if not for several injuries to the forward group of the Islanders, Kuhnhackl may still be watching from the press box. On the season Kuhnhackl only has three goals and six assists in 26 games and hasn't registered a goal in his last 10 games.
More News
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Benched in OT loss•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: No goals in seven straight games•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Set to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Sits out practice•
-
Islanders' Tom Kuhnhackl: Scores equalizer in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.