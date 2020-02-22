Kuhnhackl is in the lineup for the third time in the last four games for the Islanders on Friday.

Kuhnhackl had been a healthy scratch for six straight games before being given another chance to earn more playing time. The truth is, if not for several injuries to the forward group of the Islanders, Kuhnhackl may still be watching from the press box. On the season Kuhnhackl only has three goals and six assists in 26 games and hasn't registered a goal in his last 10 games.