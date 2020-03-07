Kuhnhackl is expected to be available to play Saturday after missing the game Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

One thing to remember about Kuhnhackl is that he may not have played Thursday even if recovered as he had been a healthy scratch for the previous four games and the same may be true Saturday. The Islanders are reeling right now and may look for a change in the lineup to get out of their current team-wide slump. Kuhnhackl would also have a better chance of playing if Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is unable to suit up.