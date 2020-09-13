Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) has left the bubble and won't return for the rest of the postseason, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Kuhnhackl has been a healthy scratch in every game since Aug. 5, but he has an apparent injury that will keep him out. Casey Cizikas (undisclosed) will also go back to New York.
