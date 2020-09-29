Kuhnhackl (undisclosed) had successful surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

General manager Lou Lamoriello didn't provide details regarding the nature of Kuhnhackl's ailment other than the fact that he has successful surgery. Even once fully fit, the winger is far from a lock for the lineup on a nightly basis and could serve as a healthy scratch from time to time.