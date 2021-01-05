Kuhnhackl (shoulder) is in camp with the Islanders on a professional tryout, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Kuhnhackl had seven goals and eight assists in 64 games for the Isles over the past two seasons and could have a role on the team as a part-time player when healthy. The Islanders are looking for wings to play alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
