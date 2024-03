Jarry will defend the road goal in Dallas on Friday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry has struggled in March, going 2-5-1 with a 4.31 GAA and an .876 save percentage. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 19-23-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Stars will give Jarry everything he can handle, as they are averaging 3.61 goals, third in the NHL.