Carrier scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5.

Carrier's goal at 12:46 of the third period was the game-winner, allowing the Predators to stay alive for Game 6 on Friday. The defenseman has a point in three straight contests, and he's added five shots on net, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through five postseason outings. Carrier appears to be a lock for a top-four role even though he is mainly in the lineup for his defensive contributions.