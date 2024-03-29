Carrier (upper body) isn't available for Thursday's contest against Arizona, per Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.

Carrier is set to miss his second straight game because of the injury. He has four goals, 19 points, 40 PIM, 55 hits and 127 blocks in 66 outings in 2023-24. Spencer Stastney will return from an upper-body injury Thursday, but once Carrier is healthy too, Stastney might not have a spot in the lineup.