Carrier (upper body) will return to action against the Bruins on Tuesday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Carrier draws back into the lineup after missing three straight contests due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in both a 22-game goal drought and had been held off the scoresheet for nine consecutive outings. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on Carrier offering much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.