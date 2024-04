Carrier picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Carrier helped out on a Mark Jankowski goal in the first period. Carrier has a helper in each of the last two games, and he's added two hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over four playoff outings. The 27-year-old continues to fill a top-four role as a mainly defensive presence, so he shouldn't be expected to put up many points.