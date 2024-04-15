Share Video

Carrier (undisclosed) will rest for Monday's season finale against Pittsburgh.

Carrier left Saturday's game against Columbus for precautionary reasons and it sounds like he's healthy. The 27-year-old blueliner should be back in the lineup for the postseason. He finishes the 2023-24 campaign with four goals, 20 points and 137 blocked shots in 73 games.

