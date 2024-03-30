Carrier (upper body) won't play Saturday against Colorado, per Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site.
Carrier will miss his third straight contest. He has been credited with four goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net, 127 blocked shots and 55 hits in 66 contests this campaign. Spencer Stastney will play versus the Avalanche due to Carrier's absence.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Remains out Thursday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not available Tuesday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Snags assist•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Slings helper in win•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Ready to rock•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not playing Wednesday•