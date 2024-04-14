Carrier (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets for precautionary reasons, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Carrier had an assist and four blocked shots in 15:38 of ice time Saturday. While the precautionary label suggests it's not a major issue, the Predators have been aggressive in resting players leading up to the playoffs. Carrier also recently missed time with an upper-body injury, so there's no guarantee he'll play Monday's regular-season finale versus the Penguins.