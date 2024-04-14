Share Video

Carrier (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets for precautionary reasons, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Carrier had an assist and four blocked shots in 15:38 of ice time Saturday. While the precautionary label suggests it's not a major issue, the Predators have been aggressive in resting players leading up to the playoffs. Carrier also recently missed time with an upper-body injury, so there's no guarantee he'll play Monday's regular-season finale versus the Penguins.

