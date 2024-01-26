Carrier scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Wild.

Carrier got Nashville on the board 1:44 into the third period, beating Filip Gustavsson with a wrister from an open slot to tie the game 1-1. Carrier's offered modest offensive production in late -- he has four points in his last eight contests, including three of his four goals this season. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points with 91 blocked shots and 43 hits across 44 games this year while averaging 18:20 of ice time on the Preds' second defensive pairing.