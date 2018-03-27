Watson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

When a player is labeled day-to-day less than 24 hours before a game, more often than not, he won't end up dressing. Watson could be an exception to the rule, though, as he was present for morning skate. If you're depending on the heavy-hitting winger in fantasy, it's best to check back closer to warmups to see if he'll be cleared to play.