Predators' Brian Boyle: Making progress with injury
Boyle (abdomen) showed well in practice Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Predators coach Peter Laviolette was still awaiting official word from team trainers regarding the status of both Boyle and Wayne Simmonds (lower body) as of Friday morning, but it's clear that they're trending in a positive direction healthwise. Boyle notched an assist in the Game 1 loss versus Dallas, only to be sidelined for the three subsequent contests of these conference quarterfinals.
