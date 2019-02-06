The Rangers have sent McLeod back to the Predators in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger of TSN report.

McLeod spent two seasons (2016-18) in Nashville, adding seven points and 155 hits over a 54-game span. While he's strictly a fourth-line grinder in charge of knocking opponents off the puck, McLeod should benefit from the move back to a contending team, especially when it's time for him to be unleashed during the playoffs.