McLeod has been a healthy scratch in 13 of 20 games -- and eight of the last nine -- since joining the Predators via trade in February.

McLeod has just a single goal in 38 combined games with the Rangers and Preds this season, and he's averaging a paltry 6:29 in ice time -- the lowest TOI of his career. Unfortunately for McLeod, his toughness and willingness to drop the gloves are no longer in demand in the NHL, as there has been more of a shift in the past few seasons towards skill and speed -- two attributes which McLeod sorely lacks. Unless the Preds run into injury trouble, he is unlikely to see any significant ice time down the stretch and into the playoffs, and you likely will not see him back with the team next season.