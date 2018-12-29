McLeod (hand) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play Saturday versus the Predators, per the NHL's official media site.

McLeod has missed the last 14 games, and he'll return to the Rangers' bottom six. The 34-year-old works mainly as a physical threat with just one goal in 16 games, but he has added 54 hits and 42 PIM in that span.

