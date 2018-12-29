Rangers' Cody McLeod: Ascends from IR
McLeod (hand) was activated from injured reserve and is expected to play Saturday versus the Predators, per the NHL's official media site.
McLeod has missed the last 14 games, and he'll return to the Rangers' bottom six. The 34-year-old works mainly as a physical threat with just one goal in 16 games, but he has added 54 hits and 42 PIM in that span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...