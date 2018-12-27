Rangers' Cody McLeod: Could play Saturday
McLeod (hand) is day-to-day with his injury, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
This effectively rules out McLeod for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, but the team reportedly is holding out hope that he'll be able to give it a go against host Nashville on Saturday. He's the resident tough guy in a league that has a limited number of enforcers these days.
