Sissons secured a seven-year, $20 million contract from Nashville on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sissons hit the 30-point mark for the first time last season, on his way to a career-high 15 goals. The winger won't be leaving the Music City any time soon with his lengthy deal, though it's hard to blame general manage David Poile for locking him in at a reasonable $2.85 million AAV. The British Columbia native figures to start the year in a bottom-six spot, but could earn a bigger role during training camp or due to injury during the season.