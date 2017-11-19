Predators' Craig Smith: Leads way against Colorado
Smith netted a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Avalanche.
Smith has caught fire of late, scoring in three of his last four contests. After a down year in 2016-17, Smith is back up to the 20-plus goal pace we have grown accustomed to. The 28-year-old's efficiency on the power play has been the most fascinating element, as he's buried five of his seven goals this season with the man advantage. The sniper won't post huge point totals, but his reliability as a goal scorer makes him worth owning in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Nets fifth goal of season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scoring with regularity•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Scores game-winning goal against Hawks•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Notches first goal of season•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: Three shots on goal•
-
Predators' Craig Smith: One of many exposed forwards in Nashville•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...