Predators' Craig Smith: Pointless in return
Smith (lower body) was held off the scoresheet but fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Smith missed six games with the injury, but he showed no ill effects while skating 14:34 in the contest. Smith has 29 points in 61 games, while adding 175 shots on goal. He is tracking to finish around 35 points this season unless he finds another gear for his production.
