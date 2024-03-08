Fabbro signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension with the Predators on Friday, per Emma Lingan of The Hockey Writers.
Fabbro has two goals, 12 points, 43 hits and 79 blocks in 51 outings in 2023-24. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer, but this signing will allow Nashville to avoid that outcome.
