Fabbro (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Avalanche, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

After missing the past seven games, Fabbro will be paired with Roman Josi in Saturday's contest. The 25-year-old Fabbro has two goals, 12 points and 83 blocked shots in 53 appearances this season. Tyson Barrie will be a healthy scratch because of Fabbro's return.