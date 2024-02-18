Fabbro returned from a three-game stint as a healthy scratch in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues, but he failed to crack the scoresheet in 17:09 of ice time.

Fabbro's presence in the lineup is too unpredictable these days to count on him for fantasy production. Throw in his low scoring totals (2G, 8A in 42 games), and it's really hard to recommend him outside of very deep leagues. The 25-year-old defender posted a career-best 24 points two seasons ago, but it's difficult to imagine him getting back to that level anytime soon.