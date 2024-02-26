Fabbro notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Fabbro snapped a five-game point drought with the pair of helpers. Sunday's effort doubled his point total in 2024. The 25-year-old defenseman has two goals, 10 helpers, 51 shots on net, 43 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 46 appearances. Fabbro has exceeded the 11 points he recorded in 79 outings a season ago, but he's only worth streaming in DFS when he's paired with Roman Josi.