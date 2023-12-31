Fabbro produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.
Fabbro had gone four games without a point, and he has just three helpers over 10 outings in December. The 25-year-old has found steadier playing time with Tyson Barrie (upper body) unavailable since the holiday break ended. Fabbro should be able to hold onto a third-pairing role for a while. He's at eight points, 31 shots on net, 21 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances -- that's not enough offense to create much intrigue in fantasy.
