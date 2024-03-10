Fabbro (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game against the Wild.
Fabbro blocked two shots in 3:28 of ice time prior to leaving the contest. The 25-year-old has two points with a plus-9 rating over his last 12 games. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's matchup against the Jets.
More News
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Agrees to one-year contract•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Gets rare start Saturday•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Nabs assist in shootout win•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: Scoring woes continue•
-
Predators' Dante Fabbro: One of each in loss•