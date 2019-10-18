Play

Fabbro scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Fabbro has a pair of goals through seven games, while adding 11 blocks and a plus-4 rating. The defenseman is skating on the second pairing this season with Mattias Ekholm, a position that should help him generate a bit of offense as he commences his first full NHL season.

