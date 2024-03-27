Forsberg notched a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Forsberg scored all of his points on the final three goals of the game, including a goal in the third period and an assist on the overtime goal. The 29-year old winger is now riding a seven-game point streak - producing seven goals and seven assists for a two-point a game average - with four of these games being of the multi-point variety. Overall, Forsberg is a reliable fantasy option with a hot hand and strong potential to finish the season with career-best numbers. He should be a mainstay in your fantasy lineup.