Forsberg earned his 10th career NHL hat trick in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Two of the goals took place on the power play, and he set a franchise record for most goals in a season with 46 of them.

Forsberg's been a force to be reckoned with ever since the Predators made him a full-time player at the top level in 2014-15. However, a huge volume of shots from Forsberg is the key catalyst behind his success this campaign. The Swede has pelted the goaltender collective to the tune of 338 shots, which has him ranked fifth in the NHL in that key offensive metric, plus he's deposited 10 game-winning goals and added 12 on the power play. You'll be seeing Forsberg in the playoffs since the Predators have already claimed a wild-card spot.