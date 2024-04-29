Forsberg scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

Forsberg's tally 12 seconds into the third period put the Predators up 3-1, but they couldn't hold the lead. The 29-year-old has done his part with two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net and 12 hits over four playoff contests, but Nashville is facing elimination after Sunday's loss. Forsberg will look to find another gear in Game 5 on Tuesday in Vancouver.