Forsberg scored during Monday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
The tally brings Forsberg to 47 goals and elevates his single-season goal record for the franchise. He ends the season with 48 goals and 94 points in 82 contests. He's been impressive in the weeks leading up to the postseason.
