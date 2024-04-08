Forsberg recorded two assists - including one on the power-play - in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Devils.

Forsberg contributed two apples on the only markers scored during regulation to help his team head to the extra frame and eventually win in the shootout. It was his second multi-point game in his past three and his 28th multi-point game of the season. After already setting new career highs in goals and points, Forsberg continues to add to his totals as the Predators have their sights set on the playoffs.