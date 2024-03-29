Forsberg scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went minus-4 in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Both of his points came on the power play. Forsberg has eight goals and eight assists during his eight-game point streak, which has featured multi-point efforts in five of his last six outings. The winger's contributions Thursday were too late to make much of a difference in the high-scoring loss. His March surge puts him one point and one goal shy of matching the career-high production he had in 2021-22. Forsberg is at 41 goals, 83 points, 27 power-play points, 298 shots on net, 131 hits and a plus-18 rating over 73 appearances.