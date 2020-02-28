Predators' Filip Forsberg: Picks up assist
Forsberg managed an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Forsberg set up Mikael Granlund's game-tying tally within the final second of regulation. The 25-year-old winger has posted five helpers over his last seven games, but his goal drought stretched to 13 contests. Forsberg has 43 points, 179 shots and 73 hits in 57 games. He's too talented to stay cold for long, but fantasy owners may have better options available currently.
