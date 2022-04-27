Forsberg scored a pair of goals on six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.
Forsberg scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period, extending his point streak to six games with four goals and six assists over that span. The Swedish winger has a career-best 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists in 67 games this season.
