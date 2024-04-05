Forsberg scored two goals on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, levied two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Forsberg set a career high with his second tally of the game -- it was his 43rd of the season. He's also at a personal-best 87 points through 76 contests. The winger has surged to reach these heights, racking up 17 goals and 15 assists over his last 19 outings with just two scoreless efforts in that span. He's also been a multi-category helper in fantasy, adding 313 shots on net, 136 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-16 rating from his top-line role.