Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprises with shorty in win
Forsberg netted a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Forsberg got the best of Jake Allen on a breakaway midway through the second period, solving St. Louis' known-to-be-shaky netminder for his first shorthanded goal of the campaign. The 24-year-old Swedish winger is authoring another great season and ranks fourth in goals (14) while being tied for the team lead in points at the quarter mark.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Rare slump hits four games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches hat trick Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp once•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...