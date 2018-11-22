Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprises with shorty in win

Forsberg netted a shorthanded goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Forsberg got the best of Jake Allen on a breakaway midway through the second period, solving St. Louis' known-to-be-shaky netminder for his first shorthanded goal of the campaign. The 24-year-old Swedish winger is authoring another great season and ranks fourth in goals (14) while being tied for the team lead in points at the quarter mark.