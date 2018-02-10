Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspension over, back Saturday
Forsberg's has served his suspension for an illegal hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey, so he'll be out there against the Canadiens on Saturday night.
The star forward will be in his typical spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Forsberg is off to the best start of his NHL career, with 16 goals and 22 helpers complemented by 18 points on the man advantage. It seems that the Swede's mindset is primarily on winning hockey games, and we wouldn't expect him to arbitrarily start being a nuisance for the NHL's Department of Player Safety.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspended three games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Will have hearing about Saturday's hit•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Removed from IR•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Remains on IR for Tuesday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...