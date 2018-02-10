Predators' Filip Forsberg: Suspension over, back Saturday

Forsberg's has served his suspension for an illegal hit on Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey, so he'll be out there against the Canadiens on Saturday night.

The star forward will be in his typical spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Forsberg is off to the best start of his NHL career, with 16 goals and 22 helpers complemented by 18 points on the man advantage. It seems that the Swede's mindset is primarily on winning hockey games, and we wouldn't expect him to arbitrarily start being a nuisance for the NHL's Department of Player Safety.