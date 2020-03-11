Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies three points
Forsberg scored two goals, including one on the power play, and posted an assist with a plus-1 rating, five shots, two PIM and a hit in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.
This was Forsberg's first multi-point game of the month and first contest with multiple goals since Jan. 30. Maybe this will get him going again, as he's been kind of quiet since the start of February. Even with the three-point night, Forsberg has just three goals and 11 points with a minus-7 rating in the last 19 games. Overall, he has 21 goals and 48 points with a minus-7 rating in 63 games this season.
