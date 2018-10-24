Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in loss
Forsberg recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 home loss to San Jose.
Despite the result, Forsberg continues to pile up the points and now has 10 in nine games. He remains one of the elite point producers in the league and should wind up posting another 60-70-point season barring any serious injury.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two snipes in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Powers Preds past Rangers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Off to good start in preseason•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist, but Preds fall short•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Delivers power-play apple in Game 4•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.