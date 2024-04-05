Nyquist notched three assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Nyquist saw an eight-game point streak end in Tuesday's shutout loss to the Bruins, but he was right back at it Thursday. His first helper in this game was the 300th assist of his career. Nyquist has enjoyed a career year with 22 goals, 49 helpers, 22 power-play points, 145 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 76 appearances.