Nyquist had a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (12 points; five goals, seven assists). He continues to pad his career point mark. Nyquist has 68 points, including 46 assists, in 74 games. Not bad for a 34-year-old. Don't expect him to replicate that next season -- there are too many factors against him. But right now, hot is hot.