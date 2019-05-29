Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Back with Preds
Tinordi inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level, but the latter number will likely be more relevant to Tinordi's future. The 26-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since the 2015-16 season, and with the depth Nashville has on defense that seems unlikely to change. Tinordi collected 22 points in 75 games last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...