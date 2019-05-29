Predators' Jarred Tinordi: Back with Preds

Tinordi inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 at the AHL level, but the latter number will likely be more relevant to Tinordi's future. The 26-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since the 2015-16 season, and with the depth Nashville has on defense that seems unlikely to change. Tinordi collected 22 points in 75 games last season with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.