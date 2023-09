Lauzon (upper body) practiced with Group B during Thursday's on-ice session to begin Predators training camp, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Lauzon missed the last eight games of the season in 2022-23. The 26-year-old defenseman had a career-high 12 points with 250 hits, 75 blocked shots, 66 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 67 contests last year. He's set to fill a bottom-pairing role this season.